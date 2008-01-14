How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iTouchless Auto-Flusher Gives You the Posh Toilet You Always Wanted

sensorflush2.jpgSomehow slipping under our toilet-obsessed butts at CES, the iTouchless Auto-Flusher saves you the effort of pressing down on that flush handle once you've gone. Using IR to sense you, it does make using the toilet a little more hygienic and its 4 "C" batteries will last for 23,000 flushes, which seems incredibly reasonable (3 years of use, apparently). Buy it for $US199.95, install it in your toilet cistern and you could impress your visitors with that "Oooh... it's just like a 5-star hotel!" feeling. Thankfully a manual override is available. [iTouchless via ChipChick]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles