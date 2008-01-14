iTouchless Auto-Flusher Gives You the Posh Toilet You Always Wanted

Somehow slipping under our toilet-obsessed butts at CES, the iTouchless Auto-Flusher saves you the effort of pressing down on that flush handle once you've gone. Using IR to sense you, it does make using the toilet a little more hygienic and its 4 "C" batteries will last for 23,000 flushes, which seems incredibly reasonable (3 years of use, apparently). Buy it for $US199.95, install it in your toilet cistern and you could impress your visitors with that "Oooh... it's just like a 5-star hotel!" feeling. Thankfully a manual override is available. [iTouchless via ChipChick]