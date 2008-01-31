The WiiPhone is one of those mods just adored by the House of Giz. It's the bastard son of a Wiimote and a common or garden-variety DoCoMo cellphone, stuck together by a clever guy who's good at this kind of stuff. I particularly like the wrist strap, to stop unnecessary accidents (just ask another writer here, whose CrackBerry met an unfortunate end when it hurtled to the floor following a difference of opinion he had with his wife). Anywii, take part in our exclusive poll below the gallery.

