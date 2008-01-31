How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

SANY0738.JPGThe WiiPhone is one of those mods just adored by the House of Giz. It's the bastard son of a Wiimote and a common or garden-variety DoCoMo cellphone, stuck together by a clever guy who's good at this kind of stuff. I particularly like the wrist strap, to stop unnecessary accidents (just ask another writer here, whose CrackBerry met an unfortunate end when it hurtled to the floor following a difference of opinion he had with his wife). Anywii, take part in our exclusive poll below the gallery.

