How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Is the Tesla Supercar Soon to be a Thing of Electric Car Fiction?

Tesla%20Doomed%20GI.jpgWe have brought you news about Tesla's great electric supercar development previously, but it seems the group is making moves to cease operation. According to the Tesla's Founders Blog, the company is silently dropping its key employees, one at a time.

The Tesla electric supercar, which rockets the driver from 0-60mph in 4.0 seconds, does not look like it will see the light of day as the team has already lost key players, including Tom Colson (VP Manufacturing), Tristan Colson (Software development engineer), Rudy Garragia (lead engineer on Tesla's motor team; creator of Tesla's motor), as well as pretty much everyone else in between. We are sorry to break the electric supercar and flying automobile dream all in one day, but it's like that, and that's the way it is. [Tesla Founders Blog via bookofjoe]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles