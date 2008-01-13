Is the Tesla Supercar Soon to be a Thing of Electric Car Fiction?

We have brought you news about Tesla's great electric supercar development previously, but it seems the group is making moves to cease operation. According to the Tesla's Founders Blog, the company is silently dropping its key employees, one at a time.

The Tesla electric supercar, which rockets the driver from 0-60mph in 4.0 seconds, does not look like it will see the light of day as the team has already lost key players, including Tom Colson (VP Manufacturing), Tristan Colson (Software development engineer), Rudy Garragia (lead engineer on Tesla's motor team; creator of Tesla's motor), as well as pretty much everyone else in between. We are sorry to break the electric supercar and flying automobile dream all in one day, but it's like that, and that's the way it is. [Tesla Founders Blog via bookofjoe]