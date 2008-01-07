The GoodsThe iRiver Wing is a cute little UMPC with a touchscreen and 4GB of flash storage. It's got Wi-Fi, obviously, and supposedly is instant-on. No word on the battery life. The Catch It runs Windows CE Pro for the OS, and the keyboard looks like it could be difficult to pound on.
iRiver UMPC Has Touch Screen, Flash Storage and Super Cuteness
