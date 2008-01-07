The Goods The flash-based SPINN PMP uses iRiver's eponymous SPINN UI, which "combines warmth of analog controls" with digital content—apparently this means a wheel of some sort. It's stacked PMP-wise, otherwise: 3.2-inch 480x272 screen, FM tuner, flash, Bluetooth, dictionary and 30fps MP4 playback. The shell and UI are also really attractive for a PMP of this flavor, which are usually barely less ugly than glossy roadkill. The Catch: Um, are "analog controls" really a feature?
iRiver SPINN PMP Uses "Warm Analogue Controls" Whatever That Means
