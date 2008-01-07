The Gear iRiver's IAMOLED Photo Tank is another PMP, but it's HD-based (80 or 160GB) to SPINN's flash, and its 4.1-inch AMOLED display uses even less more power than passive matrix OLED displays for longer batt. life. It's photo-oriented, with CF and SD slots, though it also does video voice recording, FM and uses the by-this-post-much-hyped SPINN controls. The Catch No price, and the SPINN (PMP, not the controls) is definitely a sexier beast.
iRiver IAMOLED Photo Tank Is Not Quite Legend But Holds a Lot of Pics
