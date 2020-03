In honour of the year of the rat and Chinese New Year (Feb. 7), iRiver's coating their rat/mouse-shaped Mplayer in gold. This seems like it's real gold, seeing as each one is individually numbered and comes in a limited edition box. However, it's only available in China, which means you're going to have to get your Disney-inspired rat MP3 player imported if you want in on the rat action. [iRiver Fans via the mp3 players]