The Skinny (literally): iRiver's Aplayer is a seriously svelte MP3 Player player that manages to cram an FM tuner and a built-in microphone in its brushed metal shell. No deets on what other formats it supports, but it's available in 2, 4 and 8GB sizes. The Rub No price yet, and it could be pricey.
iRiver Aplayer II MP3 Player Is Credit Card Thin, Model Sexy
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit
One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.