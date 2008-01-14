iRiver Ebook Concept Has Handwriting Recognition, Suave Styling

We did not spot this ebook concept from iRiver at CES, but their website is showing it off nonetheless. To say details are light would be true. So, details are light, but what the concept ebook does promise is a colour display and handwriting recognition.

Other than that we have nothing to go on, the information is from iRiver's Korean website, so the information is a little mangled due to our interpretation skills being as efficient as a combustion engine, but we have faith in iRiver, not only because their CES booth kicked ass, but because they generally kick ass. Stay tuned; this looks promising. [iRiver (Korean link), via Engadget]