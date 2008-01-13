IR Hacks: Some Perspective

While much of the internet may be up in arms over Richard Blakeley's recent IR-induced video stunt, a 14-year-old boy from Poland allegedly took an IR hack to more tragic proportions this week, and has been accused of hacking a standard TV remote to override track switching at rail junctions in the city of Lodz. Four trams were derailed and (luckily) only 12 people were injured with none killed. The youth in question was described by teachers as an "electronics buff and exemplary student," according to The Register.

The lesson? From here on out, Blakeley takes a cab. And he stays the fuck away from our train set. [theregister via boingboing] [image]