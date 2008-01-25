iPod Scroll Wheel Illumination Patent Shows Two Finger Control

Apple's in the midst of shoving multi-touch into every single thing they own, which means that this patent for a two-fingered iPod scroll wheel seems quite likely to come to fruition. Besides allowing you to do the "Churchill", the patent details an illumination of the wheel as your finger passes by, possibly making a comet or a little pie shape under your pointer. Pretty neat to see what you're doing in the dark, but ultimately just only a slight upgrade to what they already have. Mmmm, pie. [iPodNN]