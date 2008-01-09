iPig is Porky iPod Dock

Amethyst's iPig is an iPod dock for the new generation of iPods. the sound quality is actually rather good, and it gets loud too. The touch sensitive, volume-controlling ears really let you get a response from feeling your ham. It will ship with a multi-functioning remote, but we believe the brochure explains it best; check out the great PR work after the equally fantastic gallery.

"Pretty Pig. Fair-sounding pig. Lovely pig. Certainly, it need your tender petting." Enough said. Though a speaker set with the same design have been around for a while, the iPod dock version is fresh to the market. No shipping / pricing information has been released, but you can get your bacon fill from your butcher's until the iPig launches. [Amethyst; link is down at time of writing]