Now that manufacturers are creating add-on lenses for mobile phone cameras—similar to the one we saw at CES—they need to step up their game to attract your attention. This iPhone telescopic lens from Brando does just that, adding a nifty protective case to go along with the lens. The good news is that it does seem to zoom in a crapload (see photo after jump), but unless that lens unscrews from the body, there's no way you can call the iPhone "pocketable". [Brando]