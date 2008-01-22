Hmmm. I wonder why a company would develop a digital pocket scale with a cover shaped like an iPhone knockoff? My guess that they needed some sort of gimmick to catch the eye of their drug dealer clientele. After all, today's drug dealers have a wide range of choices when it comes to their pocket scales. Companies need to do something to gain a competitive advantage. Oh, and they justify the cover as an "expansion tray," which I'm sure is perfect for various "powders" and "herbs." Available for US$52.49. [Product Page]
"iPhone" Shaped Pocket Scale Should Win Over Drug Dealers
