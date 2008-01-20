iPhone Sales Fall 5% Below Expectations in the UK

The Financial Times reports that UK sales of the Apple iPhone weren't quite up to par, selling 190,000 phones against a target of 200,000 in the first two months. Some analysts even projected sales in the range of 350,000-400,000. Many cite the high price of the phone, saying the average phone is free and the average plan is under £30. In the UK the iPhone goes for £269 and the plan is £899 over 18 months. That's almost $529 for the phone and $110/month for the plan. Ouch. [Financial Times via The Inquirer]