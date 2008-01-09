We just had a hands on with this disastrous iPhone knock-off. The UI is like a pile of steaming poo, and the case is like...well, a pile of steaming poo. In general, we thought it was excrement-like—avoid like you would carcinogenic toxins if you were not a smoker. Stop smoking.
iPhone Knock-Off on Demo; Makes Us Weep a Little
