While we doubt that this Lax-Max AM/FM radio is one of the many new products sure to be unveiled at Macworld next week, we couldn't help to admire the design. A printed sticker display makes for an extremely energy efficient device and we're fairly certain that the (classic) AM/FM radio will provide as much entertainment as that internet/MP3/talking fad anyway. All in all, a good solution for the kid who always wants to touch/drool/poo your precious piece of Cupertino.
iPhone Gets Sticker Display, AM/FM Capability? (No)
