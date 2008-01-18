How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

iPhone 1.1.3's Lesser-Known Features

You already know the main features of iPhone 1.1.3 from our hands-on and from the keynote, but there are a few interesting tweaks that got lost in all the other Apple coverage.

• The SMS storage has been upped from 1,000 to 75,000, which means you probably won't need to ever clear a conversation unless you really enjoy texting.
• The keyboard now allows two-finger typing, so holding shift + a key lets you type caps.
• GMail on the phone automatically defaults to IMAP, which means deleting messages on your phone affects stuff server-side.
Various bugs hit on Bluetooth and email checks, but workarounds have been found.

[iPhone Atlas]
[TUAW]

