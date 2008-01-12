How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iPhone Starbucks Ordering Screens Look Like the Real Thing, Precede Apple Patent

interactive_quickOrder_t.jpgIf you wanted to know how Apple's iPhone ordering and paying patent could work in Starbucks, check these amazing screens created by designer Phil Lu. Not only they look like the real thing, but the most impressive thing is that they were actually made before the Apple patent was publicised:

Picture 6.pngPicture 5.pngPicture 4.pngPicture 3.pngPicture 2.pngPicture 1.png

We asked Phil about why his design used a Semacode to confirm payment when you pick up your order, since Apple didn't use this system and just a regular credit card payment system. His answers was very surprising:

This concept was designed before the Apple patent is widely publicized. Similar to ordering song through the web via iTune account, Semacode works like a digital "receipt," allowing the user to use their iTunes account for the transaction (which will bypass credit card transaction/identification, and speed up the pick-up process).

[Genoco - Thanks Sacha]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
hybrids jalopnik porsche porsche-911 porsche-911-hybrid

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles