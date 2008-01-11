iPhone Controls Vehicle in Real Time Using Delphi's Concept Web App



The chaps at Delphi were just showing us a cool concept; they were using a web app on an iPhone to control a GMC Acadia vehicle. The prototype on display was able to check the automobiles vital stats, open and close windows, retain user configurations for seating options and even start the ignition.

The iPhone takes control of these options remotely, which could be dangerous, but as it is only at concept stage, we are sure Delphi will work out the nooks in the system. Either way, we imagine this will give rise to a whole new motor sport; racing real cars with Wi-Fi connected iPhones—sweet. Make it happen, Delphi.