How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iPhone Controls Vehicle in Real Time Using Delphi's Concept Web App


The chaps at Delphi were just showing us a cool concept; they were using a web app on an iPhone to control a GMC Acadia vehicle. The prototype on display was able to check the automobiles vital stats, open and close windows, retain user configurations for seating options and even start the ignition.

The iPhone takes control of these options remotely, which could be dangerous, but as it is only at concept stage, we are sure Delphi will work out the nooks in the system. Either way, we imagine this will give rise to a whole new motor sport; racing real cars with Wi-Fi connected iPhones—sweet. Make it happen, Delphi.

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
hybrids jalopnik porsche porsche-911 porsche-911-hybrid

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles