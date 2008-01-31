iPatch Blocks iSights on MacBook, MacBook Pros For Your Prurient Needs

You already know why you need this iPatch to cover up your iMac's iSight—because you do dirty, dirty things in front of your computer—but now the small, molded piece of plastic is form-fitted for your MacBook and MacBook Pro. It works exactly the same as the old version. Just slide it over your iSight when you're about to get naughty, then slide it off when done. They even have a MacBook Air version coming later this week. On the other hand, the light comes on when the iSight is active, but unless you really stare at the thing you won't notice the light. [The iPatch]