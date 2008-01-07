Intel Menlow UMPCs Are Dreamy Goodness

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With Intel's new Silverthorne processor, we can expect a whole new line of smaller, faster and more power efficient UMPCs...many of which we spotted today. We groped models from Aigo (a touchscreen slider with 3MP camera), Clarion (nonworking but small), Lenovo and Toshiba (a blingtastic but a bit slow). A mixture of final products and prototypes, we were most impressed by the promising Aigo, with gesture recognition that, even if a little rudimentary, fulfills our tiny gadget obsession. Scratch that, we were most impressed by a bookmark-looking concept that was promised to be form-achievable one year from now. <script type="text/javascript"
