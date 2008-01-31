Inflatable Mouse is Super Portable, Fun to Squish

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

jelly_click.jpgThe Jelly Click mouse concept could make it easy for business travellers to carry around a full-size mouse without taking up a whole lot of space. The device itself is fairly simple: a small flexible board carries all of the circuitry while the body is composed of plastic that can be blown up manually.

jelly_click2.jpgWhen not in use, it can be folded into a compact size or slid between the screen and keyboard of your laptop when closed. It may be a little weird from a tactile perspective, but I can see this idea becoming a reality. Although smokers with weak lungs may have a problem with it. [Yanko Design]

