The Skinny: The iLuv i1255 is a basically a DVD player with an iPod dock slapped on top. It plays DVDs, VCDs, and CDs plus puts media from the iPod on your TV, a common trick nowadays. Basically if you're in the market for both a bare-bones DVD player and iPod dock and wanna save shelf space. The Catch iLuv's i1155 is much sleeker, portable and works all the same angles.
iLuv i1255 Desktop iPod Dock/DVD Player Hybrid Is Simple Convergence
