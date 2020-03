Honestly, I'm not too big on laptop stands—I don't use an external keyboard—but if I did, I'd totally go the cheapskate route and hack together my own from scraps of junk metal and plastic dolls. Err, a sleek paper towel holder from Ikea. It matches the MacBook Pro's aesthetics for way less than the $45 Elevator the Lifehacker geeks dig, though I think some of Dell's XPS notebooks are also a good fit. Where do you stand on notebook stands, btw? [Lifehacker via Cult of Mac]