iBuddy Portable DJ Mixer Makes a Fatboy Slim Out of Your Lack of DJ Talent, Flab

dualipodturntable.JPGThe Gizmo: The iBuddy is a portable iPod DJ mixing station, with inputs for two iPods, two MP3 players or a combination of the two. The three knobs control things that are strictly to do with DJ talk, like "reverb," "flange" and "autophase." As crap as we are with DJ lingo, we know it sounded damn good. It was also quite small, making your nomadic DJ dreams a true possibility.

dualipodturntable2.JPGdualipodturntable3.JPGdualipodturntable4.JPG

The Catch: If you are having dreams of becoming a nomadic DJ; get off the smack. Shipping / pricing details not available at present.

