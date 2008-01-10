iBuddy Brings Cyberspace IM Emotes into Meatspace

The Availbot was a neat prototype, but this i-Buddy we just saw takes instant message emote representation to the next level. It's a little MSN guy with MSN-ish wings that hooks up via USB to your computer. When one of your pre-specified MSN buddies signs on, the little monarch man blinks its lights, flaps its wings or twists its body in a way that can only be described as incredibly spastic. Best of all, it can recognize up to eight different emotes and act accordingly, meaning you can gauge your sig-other's mood at you ignoring her IMs all the way from across the room because you are tired and at CES and don't have time to talk.