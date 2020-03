I have so many issues with this LCD shirt that IBM is making women wear at CES, I don't know where to start. Am I supposed to look at her chest? And if so, why have her feminine curves been replaced with a grotesque bionic interface? And hey, is it a touchscreen? The end result is that I pay no attention to the ad at all. Sorry, IBM, there are some things technology can't improve. Spare this poor woman—bring back the sandwich board. [CES 2008]