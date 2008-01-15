Hurray: Rainbow of Nintendo Wii Colors Finally on the Way?

This is a location print-up from the only classy big-box store, Target. Before Christmas, if an employee scanned a Wii, it'd just say "Wii Console." Now, it says "Wii White." Giddy fanboy deduction: Why go through the trouble of adding an additional colour descriptor unless other colours were on the way?

While it's not exactly the good-word gospel straight from Reggie's mouth, if I could buy a black Wii in time for Smash Bros. Brawl, I would be so happy. Yes, I've waited to buy a Wii until it comes in black. Yes, I know, I have a problem. [Go Nintendo]