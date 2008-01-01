Humidor Casemod Master Puts New PC In Tiny Wooden Box

Jeffrey Stephenson, the man who first looked at a cigar humidor and said, "I can turn that into a PC," has made another Art Deco PC out of wood. The G-metric Nano, which will be unveiled publicly at CES this year, is the smallest enclosure Stephenson could design that contained a VIA NX15000 Nano-ITX mainboard, 1GB of RAM, and a slot-loading DVD player. The case itself is hard Pennsylvania cherry, but Stephenson's signature inlay is done with walnut, mahogany, basswood and cherry veneers. The feet serve a dual purpose of adding style and hiding the fact that the large heatsink extends out of the box a tad. [Jeffrey Stephenson]