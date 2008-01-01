Jeffrey Stephenson, the man who first looked at a cigar humidor and said, "I can turn that into a PC," has made another Art Deco PC out of wood. The G-metric Nano, which will be unveiled publicly at CES this year, is the smallest enclosure Stephenson could design that contained a VIA NX15000 Nano-ITX mainboard, 1GB of RAM, and a slot-loading DVD player. The case itself is hard Pennsylvania cherry, but Stephenson's signature inlay is done with walnut, mahogany, basswood and cherry veneers. The feet serve a dual purpose of adding style and hiding the fact that the large heatsink extends out of the box a tad. [Jeffrey Stephenson]
Humidor Casemod Master Puts New PC In Tiny Wooden Box
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare
Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.