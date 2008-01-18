How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

HTC Pharos Spy Shot - Windows Mobile, GPS and Confusing Name

htcpharos.jpgWe're not sure if this HTC Pharos 3470 Windows Mobile Smartphone will actually be called the Pharos when it launches—especially since it gets people confused with Pharos, who also make GPS Windows Mobile smartphones—but this spy shot looks interesting.

The phone has a 200MHz OMAP processor, 128MB RAM, 2.8-inch QVGA display, Bluetooth 2.0, and GPS. What it supposedly doesn't have, oddly enough, is 3G or Wi-Fi; two things that HTC phones usually throw in standard. It does have the HTC Touch's TouchFLO interface, which means to us that there's no keyboard underneath. [Pcdebolso via Uber Gizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
hybrids jalopnik porsche porsche-911 porsche-911-hybrid

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles