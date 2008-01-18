HTC Pharos Spy Shot - Windows Mobile, GPS and Confusing Name

We're not sure if this HTC Pharos 3470 Windows Mobile Smartphone will actually be called the Pharos when it launches—especially since it gets people confused with Pharos, who also make GPS Windows Mobile smartphones—but this spy shot looks interesting.

The phone has a 200MHz OMAP processor, 128MB RAM, 2.8-inch QVGA display, Bluetooth 2.0, and GPS. What it supposedly doesn't have, oddly enough, is 3G or Wi-Fi; two things that HTC phones usually throw in standard. It does have the HTC Touch's TouchFLO interface, which means to us that there's no keyboard underneath. [Pcdebolso via Uber Gizmo]