HTC Loses Title as #1 Non-Touchscreen Windows Mobile Smartphone Maker, Now #3

DigiTimes, which cites internal Microsoft data, claims that HTC has declined from the previous #1 Windows Mobile non-touchscreen smartphone maker spot with over 50% of the market (from July '06 to June '07) to just under 30% of the market. Stepping up to take over HTC's spot are Motorola and Samsung, whose respective Q and BlackJack models are apparently more popular than previously thought. The same report says that HTC is still #1 in terms of the smartphones with touchscreens, with about a 50% share. Honestly, the touchscreen models are where HTC's focusing most of their efforts anyway, so this isn't that huge of a deal. [Digitimes]