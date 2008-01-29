How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

HTC Loses Title as #1 Non-Touchscreen Windows Mobile Smartphone Maker, Now #3

DigiTimes, which cites internal Microsoft data, claims that HTC has declined from the previous #1 Windows Mobile non-touchscreen smartphone maker spot with over 50% of the market (from July '06 to June '07) to just under 30% of the market. Stepping up to take over HTC's spot are Motorola and Samsung, whose respective Q and BlackJack models are apparently more popular than previously thought. The same report says that HTC is still #1 in terms of the smartphones with touchscreens, with about a 50% share. Honestly, the touchscreen models are where HTC's focusing most of their efforts anyway, so this isn't that huge of a deal. [Digitimes]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
hybrids jalopnik porsche porsche-911 porsche-911-hybrid

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles