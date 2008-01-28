HTC Land Japan is Disneyland For Smartphone Fetishists

The Japanese tentacle of HTC's multi-armed octopus-like body is planning on opening an HTC Land in Shibuya; a place where customers can come in and fondle the goods for themselves without buying first.

The studio will be open between February 1 and March 1, which means you only have a limited time to experience the joy of being personally helped by an HTC professional or attending a special "how to make me special" lecture every Saturday of the month. It may not be as entertaining as vomiting up a $10 ice cream bar in a gigantic twirling cup, but you'll undoubtedly learn how to sync your phone to your company's Exchange server really, really hard. [Japan Today]