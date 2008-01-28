How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

HTC Land Japan is Disneyland For Smartphone Fetishists

htcland.jpgThe Japanese tentacle of HTC's multi-armed octopus-like body is planning on opening an HTC Land in Shibuya; a place where customers can come in and fondle the goods for themselves without buying first.

The studio will be open between February 1 and March 1, which means you only have a limited time to experience the joy of being personally helped by an HTC professional or attending a special "how to make me special" lecture every Saturday of the month. It may not be as entertaining as vomiting up a $10 ice cream bar in a gigantic twirling cup, but you'll undoubtedly learn how to sync your phone to your company's Exchange server really, really hard. [Japan Today]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles