The Skinny: HP's new tx2000 Entertainment Notebook (really a tablet) sequelizes its tx1000 tablet with a slight design change, a new Wacom digitizer "optimised for hand-writing capture" with a rechargeable eraser pen, updated chips and a snazzier skin. The Catch: N-Trig's DuoSense tech takes every other tablet down a couple of pegs.
HP Upgrades Entertainment Tablet PC to tx2000
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit
One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.