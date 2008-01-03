HP Pops a Pair of Notebook Refreshes for Pre-CES

It's an HP kind of night, apparently. The HDX Dragon, its beastly 20-inch gaming notebook, gets a shiny new gamer-worthy 1080p res screen: The world's "first 20.1-inch WUXGA XHD Ultra BrightView widescreen display." To pump all those pixels, the middling old GeForce Go 8000 video card is tossed in favour a 512MB 8800M GTS. Topping the HD goodness is Blu-ray or HD DVD player options.

Next up is the tx2000 Entertainment Notebook (really a tablet) which has a slight design change and skin (HP Echo), a rechargeable eraser pen, and a new 8-cell battery (up from options of 4- or 6- cell). The new Dragon config is available later this month from HP online starting at two grand, while the tx2000 starts at $US1300 and will be ready to go on Jan. 8 from HP online or March at other retailers.