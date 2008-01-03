HP MediaSmart SL4282N and SL4782N HDTV with Media Center Inside

The Skinny: MediaSmart 1080p LCD TVs are coming of age—both the $US1,900 42" and the $US2,400 47" of them will have built-in Microsoft Media Center Extender connectivity and an improved higher-contrast panel (2000:1). They have 3 HDMI ports, 2 component inputs, integrated Wi-Fi in A, B, G, and N flavors and Ethernet. Has ATSC and QAM Tuners and 500cd of brightness.
One catch: Though you can rent movies without your PC, the PC still needs to be running, and there's a bit of a delay.
