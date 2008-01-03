How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

HP MediaSmart Receiver x280N Doubles As HD MediaCenter Extender

HP_MediaSmart_digital_media_receiver_1.jpgIf you lack the wherewithal to afford one of HP's dandy new MediaSmart TVs, you can get the next best thing, a $US300 HP x280N MediaSmart Receiver for your plain old non-connected HDTV.

It runs HP's own MediaSmart interface and can download movies from CinemaNow (with help from a PC), but it also has a complete Windows Media Center Extender interface as well, connecting wirelessly to your home network with all flavors of 802.11 including N, plus it has HDMI and USB jacks. The Vista-friendly x280N handles MPEG-2, DivX, H.264 and WMV, plus MP3, WMA, WAV, and unprotected AAC. It's got a slot for HP's Pocket Media Drive for carrying video from your PC by hand, but the drive doesn't mean this thing can be a standalone DVR.

Here's what it looks like with open maw:

HP_MediaSmart_digital_media_receiver_open_1.jpg[HP]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
hybrids jalopnik porsche porsche-911 porsche-911-hybrid

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles