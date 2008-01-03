HP Drops Updated Slimline Desktop With Dual Blu-ray/HD Player

HP is also dropping a pair of updated desktops and monitors for CES. First up, the HP Pavilion Slimline s3330f is a media-oriented machine, now with a sweet Dual Format Blu-Ray and HD-DVD player, plus a TV tuner and GeForce 8500 vid card with an HDMI port to connect to an HDTV. It comes in at under a grand, which is nice with the Dual Format HD drive.

The top of the HP brand is the Elite series, and the updated m9100 is packed with an Intel Quad Core processor and up to a TB of storage, starting at $US1160. The monitors are 24- and 22-inch widescreens, the w2408h and 2207h, respectively and they each come with HDMI ports and better, contrast-y ratios. Not a basket of brand brand, but nice little updates nonetheless—they'll all be available next month.