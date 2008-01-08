I have no context for this photo, but it's one of the most ludicrous things I've ever seen. Seriously, how did these jackasses not kill themselves? Hell, maybe they did. Just remember, friends: electricity and idiots do not mix. [Spulch]
How to Win a Darwin Award: Float a Live Surge Protector in a Pool on a Couple of Flip-Flops
