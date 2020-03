Resuscitate an Ailing Format for Dummies. Step 1: Deny you're sick. Step 2: Fire Sale! Step 3: Profit Buy a 30-second Super Bowl spot for $2.7 million. Step 4: Profit.

Interestingly, the Blu-ray ballers won't be posting their own spot since they weren't able to cobble one together in time. Instead, they just offered this barb from BDA chair Andy Parsons: "Running a Super Bowl ad is not likely to convince consumers that HD DVD will win the format war." Pointy! [TG Daily]