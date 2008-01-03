Fresh for 2008, here's a way to give your iPod Bluetooth capabilities, adding a Jabra A120S music adapter. Says fstedie, the brains behind the operation, "Required: A steady hand and decent soldering skills. Oh, and you must be willing to live with the possibility that you will destroy your iPod." The full gen is over on Instructables. [instructables]
How to Mod your iPod to Give it Internal Bluetooth Capabilities
