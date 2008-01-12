How Much Would it Cost to Make a Life-Size Working Gundam?

A full-scale Gundam robot is one thing, but how much would it actually cost to build one that could actually walk? According to an estimate published on the SciencePortal website run by the Japan Science and Technology Agency, the total cost for parts alone would be $US725,000,000. That figure would not include labour, fancy weaponry, or any flying capabilities. The whole shebang would be powered by and IBM Blue Gene supercomputer and 30 giant 400KW motors.

Taking a look at the materials list, I have a hard time believing that this would actually work if it were built. And, in all likelihood, the parts would cost significantly more than the estimates. So, it appears that Gundam fans will have to wait a little while longer to get their own 60 foot robot killing machine.

[Science Portal via Pink Tentacle]