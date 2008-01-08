Holy Crap: First 150-Inch Lifescreen Plasma Photos

Live from the Panasonic keynote, the 150-Inch plasma's first details are here, along with blurry shots:

•2k x 4k res, 4x the res of 1080p

•50% less power use via double luminence efficiency — big deal on a set this big.

•You can't afford this.



That relatively itty bitty man next to the HDTV is Panasonic president, and he must either be thinking "I want to lick my TV" or "Sharp sucks". Or both. The screen, at 16:9 ratio, has 9606.45 square inches, compared to 4977.89 square inches on Sharp's now dethroned king, the 108-inch LCD. Sizemodo between the loser, winner, a standard door, and a queen sized bed:



More details coming shortly. [Sizeasy]