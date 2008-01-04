Hitachi Maxell Adds SRS WOW HD Bluetooth to iPods

Hitachi Maxell has announced two new products today that combine Bluetooth transmission with higher-end stereo technology and shove it in all in an iPod. The Hitachi Maxell Audio Transmitter/Dongle fits in Apple's proprietary DIN port and transmits beefed-up SRS WOW HD encoded music to any Bluetooth device. The other new announcement, a Bluetooth v2.0 stereo headset works in conjunction with the transmitter, or with any other Bluetooth audio signal. Both items are priceless for the moment, but we'll probably hear more on them both (possibly literally) at CES. [Press Release]