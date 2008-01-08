Hitachi announced its LCD displays that are a mere 1.5-inch thick, and now we got our hands and eyes on those thin 1080p screens. The company also showed us some tech from the future, a plasma screen that's also just 1.5-inches thin. These are some super-thin monitors, but we're wondering how many people are going to be watching TV from the side. They should look pretty tight against the wall.
Hitachi 1.5 LCD and Plasma Hands and Eyes On
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.