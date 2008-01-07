High End Budget HDTV: Vizio VP605F VP504F 1080p Plasma Has Silicon Optix HQV Reon Processor Inside?!

Vizio's most astounding HDTV today are these plasmas with Silicon Optix Reon image scalers, some of the best video processing gear around, which handles interlacing and upscaling when running anything lower than 1080p on these TVs. So your standard def TV and DVDs look better. This sort of circuitry isn't found in even many high end sets, so its amazing to see budget TV maker Vizio pack the right gear. How about the glass?
I don't think it'll be as beautiful as a Pioneer or Panasonic Plasma, but check it out: Contrast ratio is at a high of 30,000:1, due not to deeper blacks but greater light output (traditionally a plasma weakness), and it has 4 HDMI 1.3 inputs. It also takes deep color avail through that HDMI 1.3 connection and processes it at 10 bits. It comes in 50 and 60 inch models. June arrival, estimated MSRP of $US1699 and $US2899.
The Catch: Two HDMI ports are on the side. Only one needs to be. I have to look at the glass live before judging this thing. The 50-inch sounds like a steal, though.
VIZIO VP605F 60" 1080P and VP504F 1080p with SILICON OPTIX HQV (Hollywood Quality Video) Processing VIZIO jumps into Full High-Definition 1080p performance with a bang in 2008, launching an all new series of ultra high-performance Plasma technology displays. While the new VIZIO VP605F boasts 60" of large screen high definition 1080p performance to capture the imagination of even the most discerning of consumers, the 50" VIZIO VP504F packs an enhanced punch with integrated Silicon Optix's REON HQV chip, ensuring the sharpest and most detailed image possible. Silicon Optix HQV's advanced noise reduction removes noise and artifacts caused by signal compression from cable and satellite providers. Since the HQV's REON chip can process two full channels of HD or SD channels, this allows users to achieve full resolution with picture-in-picture images. With advanced technology built into both models, both Standard Definition (SD) and High Definition (HD) sources will bring out even the finest details. VIZIO's new 1080p plasma HDTV's, the VP504F and VP605F are compatible with all of today's popular input resolutions [1080p, 1080i, 720p, 480p and 480i] and use an integrated, DTV-compliant HD/QAM tuner so users can enjoy high definition and regular television programs with or without paid high definition service. Both models are significantly brighter than previous VIZIO plasma models boasting an amazing contrast ratio up to 30,000:1 and include four HDMI v1.3 inputs, two of which are available as a side access HD Game port. Independent RGB adjustments allow users to fine-tune the sets' color settings plus a new remote control makes it even easier to operate TV and other system component functions. Additional feature sets include true four-field motion adaptive de-interlace, 10-bit diagonal interpolator which removes jagged or stair step artifacts from de-interlaced video sources and true 10-bit processing which output 4:4:4 color processing which renders more than one billion colors.