We [heart]Sanrio's Hello Kitty lineup. They didn't have anything as innovative as last year's lady shaver on display. Instead, the Kitty seems to be going emo, with a line of sweet matte black music devices. A full gallery of the booth and all its wacky goodness is after the jump...
Hello Kitty Gallery and CES 2008 Booth Tour
