HD DVD Press Conferences Cancelled After Warner Defects to Blu-ray

No one's going to make a Hunt for Blue October movie out of Warner's defection from HD DVD to Blu-ray—even if Toshiba is quite peeved at them—but what they can do is cancel press conferences. The HD DVD group, who's naturally in charge of the HD DVD press conferences here at CES, has just decided to "postpone" their presser at the luxurious Wynn hotel until they can get their wits about them and rewrite the script to account for Warner's absence. See what they said after the jump.

Based on the timing of the Warner Home Video announcement today, we have decided to postpone our CES 2008 press conference scheduled for Sunday, January 6th at 8:30 p.m. in the Wynn Hotel. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

We are currently discussing the potential impact of this announcement with the other HD DVD partner companies and evaluating next steps. We believe the consumer continues to benefit from HD DVD's commitment to quality and affordability - a bar that is critical for the mainstream success of any format.

We'll continue to keep you updated on new developments around HD DVD.

