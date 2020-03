After outselling HD DVD 10 to 1, one of the UK's major retailers has decided to go all Blu-ray and eliminate the sadly ill-fated format from their stores this March. With HD DVD's lousy sales and Blu-ray numbers increasing about 40% every month, Woolworths say it's over. According to them: "Sales figures clearly show that the market is moving towards one format of high definition DVD. The main reason is the success of Sony's PlayStation 3." [Retail Bulletin via The Inquirer]