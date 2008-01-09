Boing Boing sent Xeni Jardin to set up a mobile phone fryer at Machine Project's Fry-B-Que social in LA. The results are downright strange as they wrap Treos in bacon, bubble gum and cookie dough, dip the phones in batter and cook 'em up. The gross part is that Xeni took a bite of the finished product. [BB Gadgets]
Hate Your Cellphone? Deep Fry It
